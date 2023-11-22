Man sentenced to life without parole in Newton County for molesting young girls for more than a decade

article

Derrick Alan Crooms, 47, has entered a guilty plea to charges of sexual crimes against three minors just two weeks before his trial, according to Newton County District Attorney's Office. The crimes spanned over a decade, starting when some of the victims were under 5 years old. Crooms pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including Rape, Incest, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Child Molestation, and Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

The case came to light in 2020 when a family member of the victims reported to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office about Crooms molesting multiple minor girls. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation joined the case, revealing that most of the crimes occurred in Newton County, leading to the subsequent indictment.

Crooms also pled guilty to Child Molestation in 1996. However, he was removed in 2017 from the Georgia Sex Offender Registry. During the sentencing hearing on Nov. 14, all victims, including the one from 1996, provided statements to the Court, detailing the impact of Crooms' crimes. Some spoke in person, while others submitted written statements. Relatives also testified about the broader effects on the victims and their family.

Considering victim statements, the Pre-Sentence Investigation, a statement from Crooms, and arguments from both the State and defense, the Court handed down a sentence of Life Without Parole. The State advocated for the maximum sentence to ensure the safety of the victims and the community. The Court concurred, emphasizing the severity of the crimes and sentenced Crooms accordingly.



