Man sentenced to life in prison for strangulation death of Cobb County woman

A man pled guilty to murdering his girlfriend nearly two years after her death.

In court on Friday, Miguel Lindsey Floyd confessed to strangling 36-year-old Ericka Stewart in her apartment back in May 2019 after the two got into an argument.

Authorities said Floyd tried to move the body using the victim's car, but it was out of gas and so he fled, escaping to New Orleans with another woman.

Miguel Lindsey Floyd (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

That maroon 2005 Nissan Altima was later found by police in front of Building 2E at the Caswyck Trail Apartments on Favor Road in Cobb County.

Officials arrested him a few days later and charged him with malice murder.

The judge sentenced Floyd to life in prison in court on Friday.

Ericka Stewart (Family photo)

"I wanted him to know that even he took her physically, she’s still going to live on through us, and me specifically, and her children," said Carolyn Hall, mother of Erika Stewart.

Floyd will have to serve 30 years behind bars before he's eligible for parole.

