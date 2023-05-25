Man sentenced for killing pregnant East Point mother in car in 2018

Demarko Moss has been found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Keisha Smith, in 2018, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The verdict was delivered by a jury after careful consideration of the evidence presented during the trial. Presiding Judge Scott McAfee sentenced Moss to life without the possibility of parole, along with an additional 15 years.

According to the state's case presented in court, the murder occurred on Sept. 2, 2018, at approximately 10 p.m. Demarko Moss allegedly shot his girlfriend, Keisha Smith, six times while she was seated in her car at Moss' apartment complex on Newnan Street in East Point. Shockingly, Smith's two young children were present in the back seat at the time of the shooting. Text messages exchanged between Moss and Smith indicated that the couple was in the midst of a breakup. On the night of the murder, Moss lured the victim to his apartment complex under the pretense of providing her with money, only to fatally shoot her shortly after her arrival. Moss' brother, who was inside the apartment at the time, claimed to have heard gunshots and saw Moss driving away. The Medical Examiner's testimony revealed that Keisha Smith was in the early stages of pregnancy at the time of her untimely death.

Willis expressed her profound concern over the impact of domestic violence on children, saying, "An infant and a toddler sat in the backseat of a car and watched their mother die after getting shot six times. Domestic violence creates a heinous amount of trauma in our children, making them victims as well." Willis went on to emphasize the significance of addressing domestic violence head-on, revealing that her office has expanded its Domestic Violence Unit to become the largest of its kind in the Southeast.