Man sentenced for double murder during drug sale in Lawrenceville in 2020

article

A Gwinnett County jury has delivered a guilty verdict for 23-year-old Steven Tran from Cobb County, who shot and killed two men during a marijuana sale in Lawrenceville. The jury convicted Tran on Feb. 9 of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Warren Davis sentenced Tran, a resident of Kennesaw, to two consecutive life sentences in prison, followed by an additional five years. The verdict renders Tran ineligible for parole.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Suspect arrested in Gwinnett County double murder investigation

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson expressed satisfaction in bringing justice to the families of the victims, An Ha, 23, and Julian Talbo, 20, who lost their lives in what she described as a senseless killing.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Tran had arranged to purchase two pounds of marijuana from Ha and Talbo. On April 16, 2020, Tran arrived at a residence on Racquet Club Circle in Lawrenceville for the drug deal. However, instead of completing the transaction, he entered the home, robbed the two men, and then opened fire. Tran fired 12 shots, resulting in the deaths of Ha and Talbo inside the Lawrenceville residence.

The subsequent investigation led to the recovery of physical evidence from Tran's Kennesaw home, establishing a connection to the murder. Tran later confessed to shooting the two men.

Assistant District Attorney Anthony Volkodav prosecuted the case, ensuring a comprehensive presentation of evidence and testimony during the trial.