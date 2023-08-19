Man recovering after Saturday morning shooting near Peachtree Street, Ralph McGill

A 23-year-old man was shot around 5 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Peachtree Street NE near Ralph McGill Boulevard NE.

According to Atlanta Police Department, Zone 5 officers responded to a person shot call at 5:01 a.m. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was alert and breathing when he was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

The victim was reportedly unable to provide any information about the shooter, why he was shot or where the shooting occurred.

The shooting is still under investigation.

MAP OF THE AREA