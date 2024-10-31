Man recounts violent kidnap-ransom incident at his Duluth home

The Brief Two suspects, Jian Sun and Stephen Carlos Valenzuela, are wanted for torturing and kidnapping a man in Duluth, demanding a $100,000 ransom. The incident occurred on July 29; the victim recognized one suspect as a former friend and was subsequently beaten and threatened with firearms. Victim was zip-tied, abducted to an auto shop, assaulted further, and subjected to threats of finger amputation. The Gwinnett County Police consider both suspects highly dangerous, with possible connections to TD Auto Shop. Public urged to contact police with information; suspects face charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery.



The police are searching for two suspects accused of torturing a man in his own home on North Berkeley Lake Road in Duluth before kidnapping and demanding ransom. The suspects, identified as Jian Sun and Stephen Carlos Valenzuela, are considered highly dangerous, according to Gwinnett County police.

It happened on July 29, when the victim, who wishes not to be named, answered his door to a familiar face. "I know this guy – we were friends," he told FOX 5’s Christopher King. Moments after opening the door, the victim alleges that Valenzuela forced entry from the back of the house. "I thought, ‘Oh! They brought guns,’" the victim said, recounting his shock as Sun allegedly shot the gun to demonstrate it was real.

The victim says he was forced to the floor and subjected to a brutal beating. "They beat my eyes and head," he described, adding that Sun struck him in the face with the gun’s handle. Fearing for his life, he pleaded, "I’m scared."

The suspects allegedly zip-tied the victim, shoved him into his car, and drove him to an auto shop on Laventure Drive in Chamblee, where the assault continued. Police say the suspects threatened to cut off his fingers, taunting him with, "how much for your finger you think?" The ordeal reached its peak when they reportedly choked the victim and beat him unconscious.

After hours of torture, the victim says he was released under the expectation of paying a $100,000 ransom. "They wanted $100,000," he said, now haunted by the experience. "I always feel danger because of this."

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Juan Madiedo described the incident as a calculated and relentless assault, warning the public that both men remain at large and pose a significant threat. "These two guys are to be considered dangerous," Madiedo said, urging anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Sun and Valenzuela face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, and armed robbery. Police believe the suspects may have ties to TD Auto Shop, where both reportedly worked.

Call 911 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on this crime.