Accused of kidnapping, torture, and robbery, police are searching for these 2 men

Two crooks are on the run, accused of beating and torturing a man inside his own home. It happened on North Berkeley Lake Road NW in Duluth.

Gwinnett County police say Stephen Carlos Valenzuela and Jian Sun unleashed the vicious beating on the victim.

"He was zip-tied, kidnapped," said Cpl. Juan Madiedo of the Gwinnett County Police Department. "These two guys are to be considered dangerous."

Police say on July 29, a man knocked on the door of the house. The homeowner answered. "He opens the door, business as usual," Madiedo said.

Police tell FOX 5 the victim knew the man. "He recognized who it was," Madiedo said.

Police say that man was Jian Sun. They say another man, Valenzuela, burst in. One of the men pointed a gun at the homeowner, according to the police report.

"He was struck in the face and another unknown subject entered his home," Madiedo said. "They tortured him, they tased him, beat him with a belt, they began choking him as well."

Police say the attackers shoved the victim into his own car and drove him to an auto shop on Laventure Drive in Chamblee. Investigators say the assailants put a bag over the victim’s head and beat him again until he lost consciousness. They left him tied up there and drove back to his house.

"They went through his home, took some items of value and returned back, three hours later, to the auto shop," Madiedo said. "Ultimately, the suspect wanted money from the victim."

Madiedo said the intruders finally let the victim go "under the expectation this victim was going to provide them with a large sum of money."

According to the police report, the victim says Sun and Valenzuela worked at TD Auto Shop. Both men face several charges, including home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault and kidnapping. Call 911 or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on this crime.