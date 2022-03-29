Expand / Collapse search

Man receives life sentence for shooting friend at least 9 times, prosecutors say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Smyrna
SMYRNA, Ga. - Cobb County prosecutors said a 32-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his friend by shooting her nine times during a November 2020 altercation at a Smyrna apartment. 

The Cobb County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Carl Crawford guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony for killing 27-year-old Juanita McFadden. 

Prosecutors described Crawford and McFadden as close friends for 10 years and McFadden lived in Crawford's apartment off and on for several years. 

On Nov. 18, 2020, prosecutors said Crawford and McFadden were in an argument and Crawford tried to force McFadden out of the apartment. McFadden resisted, prosecutors said, and Crawford pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot her at least nine times. 

"This was a tragic and completely avoidable loss of life. There were no winners in this case. Both Ms. McFadden’s and Mr. Crawford’s families will have to carry this burden for the rest of their lives," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Paul Camarillo said. 

