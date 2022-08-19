Man receives life sentence for rape, incest, aggravated child molestation

A jury in Cherokee County convicted a man of several child sex crimes.

Canton police arrested 39-year-old Santiago Jaimez in July 2020.

Officers said a victim told her mother about continuous abuse involving Jaimez.

Detectives said three other children in a different state also accused him of abusing them.

Judge Jackson Harris called the Jaimez "vile" and "unredeemable" during sentencing. He received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

"The day the victim of this case disclosed to her mom, she set in motion an investigation and prosecution that ultimately led to this conviction," said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. "Through this sentence, all the victims of his crimes, both here in Cherokee County and elsewhere, can finally have peace knowing that this defendant will spend the rest of his natural life in prison, no longer able to hurt little children."