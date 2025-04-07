Man pleads not guilty in December carjacking murder of 70-year-old man

The Brief Jaylen Mosley is accused of killing David B. Tuttle during a carjacking in Atlanta and faces multiple felony charges. At the time, Mosley was wanted in Texas for property damage and linked to an incident in Clayton County. His attorney argues he poses no threat and has cooperated; a judge is expected to rule on bond later today.



The young man accused of shooting and killing a 70-year-old man during a carjacking in Atlanta in December 2024 pleaded not guilty in court on Monday morning during a bond hearing.

What we know:

Jaylen Mosley, who was 19 at the time, reportedly had warrants out for his arrest in Harris County in Houston, Texas, when he allegedly shot and killed 70-year-old Atlanta native David B. Tuttle while trying to take his vehicle. Medics rushed Tuttle to a local hospital, where he later died.

Mosley was arrested shortly after the shooting. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery, and hijacking a motor vehicle.

At the time of his arrest, Mosley was wanted for damaging a Texas woman's property, including her front door.

Tuttle was a native Atlantan, raised in Ansley Park and a member of the South Atlanta community. His loved ones remember him as "...a beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend. A renaissance man, artist, and master craftsman, he was a creative and kind soul with an amazing sense of humor who will be deeply missed."

What they're saying:

During his court hearing on Monday morning, an attorney for Mosley said he had lived around Jonesboro his entire life and that his entire family lives in the area. The attorney also said Mosley had been attending school and wanted to go into the military before the shooting. The attorney claimed Mosley poses no threat to anyone and has cooperated as much as possible during the investigation. He also noted that Mosley has not been convicted of any other crime, despite the trouble in Texas and an undefined incident in Clayton County.

The other side:

The state responded that it opposes bond.

What's next:

Fulton County Judge Shukura Ingram said she will issue her ruling later today on the possibility of bond.