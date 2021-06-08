Man opens fire on vehicle at busy Roswell intersection, police say

Roswell police are searching for a man who they say fired shots at a motorist Friday morning.

Officers arrived near the intersection of Old Roswell and Holcomb Bridge roads on Friday morning, according to a release from the Roswell Police Department. Officers discovered a van that had gunfire damage, police said.

Officers stated that a man, who was driving a grey sedan, pulled along the right side of the van and shot once into the victim’s van. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police did not have a complete description of the man but said he had dreadlocks or twists.

It was not immediately clear to investigators if road rage was a factor in the shooting. The motive is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at crimestoppersatlanta.org.

