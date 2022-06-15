Name released of man shot, killed by undercover agents during Holly Spring Walmart drug sting

Image 1 of 18 ▼ Investigators comb over the parking lot of the Holly Springs Walmart for evidence after a deadly agent-involved shooting on June 13, 2022. (FOX 5)

Investigators have identified the man shot and killed by undercover drug agents earlier this week in Cherokee County.

Normiez Reeves, 35, of Riverdale, was set to be arrested undercover agents working for the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad on Monday evening. Investigators said they were poised to arrest him for trafficking heroin and fentanyl during a sting at the Holly Springs Walmart located off Holly Springs Parkway near Interstate 575.

Investigators said around 7:30 p.m., agents moved in to arrest Reeves. Instead of surrendering, investigators said he rammed a police cruiser and then aimed his vehicle at a law enforcement officer. That is when members of the task force opened fire, investigators said.

Reeves got away and onto I-575 northbound, but struck a guard rail and turned around. He ended up going the wrong way on the exit ramp from I-575, striking two vehicles, investigators said. Task force members were able to stop him and rendered first aid until medics arrived. Reeves was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he later died.

Law enforcement flooded the area near the Holly Springs Walmart after a report of an officer-involved shooting on June 13, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

This is the first CMANS agent-involved shooting since 1993, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.

The CMANS is made up of law enforcement from Pickens and Cherokee counties.

The GBI said this is the 60th officer-involved shooting the agency has been asked to investigate in 2022. Investigators said there were only 41 by this time last year.