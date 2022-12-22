Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

article

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning.

A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.

Investigators found the two women dead in a bedroom and Andrew Newberry's body was discovered in the living room.

Couch said Andrew Newberry died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators are conducting autopsies to determine what caused the deaths of Ruth and Ruby Newberry, according to a statement.

Investigators have not described a motive for the double-murder suicide.