Man murdered mother, aunt before turning gun on self in Gainesville

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:03PM
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Investigators at the scene of a suspected double murder-suicide in Gainesville on Dec. 21, 2022. article

Investigators at the scene of a suspected double murder-suicide in Gainesville on Dec. 21, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The Hall County Sheriff's Office said a 24-year-old man murdered his mother and her twin sister before taking his own life on Wednesday morning. 

A statement from the sheriff's office said 24-year-old Andrew Newberry is suspected of killing his mother, 57-year-old Ruth Newberry, and his aunt, Ruby Newberry. Investigators found all three dead in a home on Holland Drive in Gainesville.

Investigators found the two women dead in a bedroom and Andrew Newberry's body was discovered in the living room. 

Couch said Andrew Newberry died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators are conducting autopsies to determine what caused the deaths of Ruth and Ruby Newberry, according to a statement. 

Investigators have not described a motive for the double-murder suicide.