Fire and explosion damage Villa Rica ammunition supply company

The Brief Crews are investigating a fire and explosion that happened overnight at an ammunition supply company in Villa Rica. Fire officials say the building that caught fire housed gun powder and they are working to determine what sparked the flames. The company previously suffered a fire in 2023 that forced them to temporarily shut down.



Crews will be back on the scene of a reported explosion and fire that happened overnight at a Villa Rica ammunition supply company.

The flames broke out at Georgia Arms on Industrial Court on Thursday night. Records show it was not the first fire that happened at the company in the last few years.

What we know:

While details about the fire are limited, officials say they were called to the scene on Thursday after getting reports of an explosion at the ammunition supply company.

FOX 5 cameras saw part of a building on the property that suffered serious fire damage and multiple officers on the scene.

Trees that were near the property also appeared to have caught fire during the incident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews working after the fire at the Villa Rica ammunition supply company. (FOX 5)

Fire officials say that the building that caught fire housed gunpowder and that crews immediately responded and got the blaze under control quickly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any details about what they believe the cause of the fire and explosion was or if anyone was on the property when the flames sparked.

Dig deeper:

A Facebook post from Georgia Arms showed that the company experienced a previous fire in 2023.

In the post, the company said they suffered a "catastrophic fire" that left the business with "unimaginable damage."

Thankfully, no one was hurt in that fire.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the fire that could help investigators, call the Villa Rica Police Department.