Atlanta Beltline plans 12-month driverless vehicles pilot program

The Brief The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority has approved a new pilot program that would bring autonomous Beep shuttles to parts of the Atlanta Beltline. The 12-month test would link the Atlanta University Center, MARTA’s West End station, and the Beltline’s Lee + White district. Officials are hoping to launch the program in time for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.



The Atlanta Beltline has greenlet a new pilot project bringing autonomous passenger vehicles to parts of the city's popular walking trail.

Officials say the project will bring driverless Beep shuttles to intown streets as soon as next year.

What we know:

Beltline officials revealed their proposal during a meeting of the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) in May. That proposal was approved on Thursday, awarding the pilot project $1.75 million in funding as part of a contract with the Florida-based autonomous vehicle company Beep.

According to the proposal, the route would span about two miles in southwest Atlanta, connecting the Atlanta University Center to MARTA’s West End station and continuing to the Beltline at the Lee + White development. That stretch of the Beltline, formerly known as the Westside Trail, is being renamed the Southwest Trail.

Officials are aiming to launch the project in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will bring thousands of international visitors to Atlanta.

What they're saying:

"The first-of-its-kind autonomous public shuttle service in the City of Atlanta, the program will provide first/last mile connectivity with under 15-minute headways on the selected route, drive economic impact to the area, engage the community through rider surveys, workforce development opportunities, and local STEM programs, and promote tourism," the Atlanta Beltline

What's next:

The planning and design stage as well as the vehicle fabrication will take place this summer and fall with operations set to start in January.

During the pilot program, officials will get feedback through rider surveys.