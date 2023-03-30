Man missing from Jonesboro after not showing up for doctor's appointment

Eginal Murphy, a 74-year-old man from Jonesboro, was reported missing after he failed to show up for a scheduled appointment at 4:30 p.m. at Southern Regional Medical Center on March 24.

Murphy has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses. Police say Murphy left for his appointment in an Uber, but he never arrived at the hospital.

Murphy 6-feet 2-inches tall with black/grey hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. The report further states that Murphy was last seen wearing black/blue checkered pants, a black t-shirt, and brown sneakers.

The Clayton County Police Department is urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Murphy to contact them immediately at 770-477-3550 or call 911.