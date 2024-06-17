Man killed in shooting in Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed with FOX 5 that they responded to the 800 block of Thurmond Street at around 4:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

At the location, officials found a man who had been killed.

Homicide detectives are en route to the scene.

Investigators have not shared any identifying information about the victim or details about what they believe led to his death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.