Man killed in overnight shooting at Aspen Woods Apartments

A man is dead after an overnight shooting at Aspen Woods Apartments off of Flat Shoals Road.

DeKalb County Police are now searching for the known shooter.

The gunfire broke out around 5 a.m. Sunday, after a man, in his 50s, and a woman, in her 20s, returned to the apartments from a local hotel, according to police.

The woman’s boyfriend reportedly came out of the complex upon their arrival and got into an altercation with the man. Police said that’s when the boyfriend shot the man twice in the chest.

Authorities attempted CPR on the victim but said he died on the way to the hospital.

Police expect to secure a murder warrant for the suspect Sunday.

Police told FOX 5 they’ve had more than 110 homicides in DeKalb County so far this year, calling the statistic “very high.”