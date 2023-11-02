Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer on I20 EB overnight

A man is dead after into a crash with a tractor-trailer near the exit ramp from Interstate 20 EB to Wesley Chapel Road, according to DeKalb County police.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Police say they diverted traffic onto Wesley Chapel after the crash.

The circumstances surround the crash are not known at this time.

The crash is in the same area of the crash that killed 3 people and critically injured 2 on Halloween night.

Investigators say 41-year-old Taraja Ramsess was driving a truck that also crashed into a tractor-trailer. He died along with 13-year-old Sundari Ramsess and 1-month-old Fugibo Ramsess.