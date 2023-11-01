Expand / Collapse search
3 dead, 2 injured after interstate crash in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people are dead after a crash shortly before midnight on the exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 20 EB, according to DeKalb County police.

Two people were also transported to a hospital. One person is reportedly stable and the other is critical.

Police say that the crash involved a tractor-trailer and truck.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash.

The exit ramps were closed for several hours after the crash. 