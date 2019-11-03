Man killed after possible explosion in DeKalb County neighborhood

A bomb squad is on the scene of what appears to be a deadly explosion in a DeKalb County neighborhood Sunday morning.

Neighbors on Redan Road near the Redan Cove Apartments told FOX 5 that they heard a huge bang Sunday morning that sounded like an explosion.

When police investigated, they say they found a man dead outside one of the homes in the neighborhood.

Officials have not confirmed how the man died but have told FOX 5 that they have not found a bomb on the property. According to police, they have do not believe the death was a homicide but are not ruling it out while their investigation continues.

For the investigation, police have called in the FBI and specialists to process the crime scene due to its unusual nature.

FOX 5 cameras saw police units putting on blue suits as they continued their investigation. A large part of the complex has been taped off in the complex.

Police have not identified the victim at this time.