Man shot dead after argument at DeKalb County extended stay, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
35-year-old killed in DeKalb hotel shooting

Authorities believe the shooting escalated from a fight inside a hotel room. Police have not made an arrest.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said one man died and two others were injured after an argument in a hotel escalated to gunfire. 

Police said a 35-year-old man on Saturday afternoon at the Haven Hotel Extended Stay at 4893 Memorial Drive.

The preliminary investigation indicates the victim and two other men were in an altercation before shots were fired. 

Police said the other two men were hospitalized with gunshots injuries.

Investigators have not issued information on possible suspects. 

