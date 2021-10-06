Expand / Collapse search
Man kidnapped in Edgewood neighborhood, forced to drive to ATM, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Edgewood
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Two armed suspects forced a man unloading his work truck in the Edgewood neighborhood on Monday afternoon to drive to an ATM and withdraw cash, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The broad daylight armed robbery happened around 12:45 p.m. along Whitefoord Avenue NE. Police said the men forced the worker to get into his truck at gunpoint. After using the victim’s debit card to take out that money, the two armed men fled the scene, police said.

The man, who was not injured, then called the police.

Investigators are still working to piece together what led to the armed robbery and kidnapping.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

