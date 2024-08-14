Man injured in overnight Sandy Springs apartment fire

One man has been rushed to the hospital, and many residents have been displaced after a late-night fire at a Sandy Springs apartment complex.

The blaze broke out just before midnight at the Overlook at Sandy Springs on Colquitt Road. Firefighters say when they arrived, flames could be seen coming out of an upper corner unit.

Margaret Reeves lives across from the unit when the fire seemed to have started. She says her smoke detector woke her up.

"I grabbed my backpack that has all my government equipment in it as well as my wallet and keys and just opened the door and started yelling for somebody to help me get down the stairs," Reeves said.

Once outside, Reeves realized how bad the fire was.

"I saw a lot of smoke, and I could the glow of flames coming from the apartment," she said.

Fire crews went in and fairly quickly extinguished the flames.

Officials say one man suffered minor injuries. Paramedics rushed him to Grady with burns and smoke inhalation. Officials have not shared an update on his condition from the hospital.

Reeves is just glad she and her neighbors all got out of the burning building alive.

"It's just terrifying. You do all the fire drills as a kid, but as an adult, it's still scary," she said.

Officials say the building had 10 units - eight were occupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.