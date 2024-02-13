Man in critical condition after shooting Tuesday morning in DeKalb County

A person was shot Tuesday morning in the 3800 block of Austin Circle in Decatur, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene around 9:20 a.m., they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to DKPD. Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

At this time, no information has been released regarding possible motive or possible suspect.