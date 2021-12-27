Man in country illegally stabs, kills roommate during argument, LaGrange police say

A man who police said was in the country illegally stabbed and killed his roommate at a LaGrange apartment early Monday morning.

Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios, 27, who police said was deported from the US in 2016 and is currently in the country illegally, was charged with the murder of 40-year-old Crecensio Rosas De La Rosa.

LaGrange police said officers were called to the Woodland Trail apartments located at 140 North Davis Road around 1:40 a.m. for an unknown disturbance. Police said officers found Crecensio Rosas De La Rosa in the bedroom suffering from apparent stab wounds to the neck. He was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect along with two others were all roommates. At some point in the morning, the two got into an argument that led to the stabbing, investigators said.

Carlos Eduardo Gomez Rios was arrested in the parking lot of the apartment complex and booked into the Troup County Jail.

