Cobb County man arrested for trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex, warrant states

A 26-year-old Cobb County man was arrested for sending sexually explicit texts to a girl he thought was 14 and then trying to meet her at local motel, a criminal warrant reveals.

Ilecar Cabala was charged with enticing a child, using a telecommunication device for obscene purposes with a child, and giving a false name to officers.

He was arrested on Dec. 16 at the Comfort Inn and Suites Ballpark Area where he thought he was meeting the girl, the warrant states.

He was booked into the Cobb County jail. Jail records indicate he was being held on a $6,000 bond as of Monday.

