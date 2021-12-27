Man arrested for killing retirement community guard in Spalding County hit-and-run

article

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office said a man is in jail accused of a hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old night attendant at a retirement community.

Suspect 41-year-old David Glosson faces vehicular homicide and DUI after fatally striking the night attendant and leaving the scene to go to his father's house, which is located in the retirement community.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said 60-year-old night attendant Ebenezer Sowunmi was struck while at his post at a gate inside the main entrance to the Sun City community.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said Glosson left the scene of the deadly collision on foot and went to his father's house on Firefly Court in Sun City.

A security guard was struck and killed by a car in the Sun City community in Spalding County on Dec. 27, 2021.

The suspect's father learned what happened and called 911 when he went back to the crash scene with his son.

Officials said he kept his son at the scene of the crash until first responders arrived.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the collision.

Dix said Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor contacted Sowunmi's family.

Officials said Glosson was recently released from jail in California.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sowunmi’s family as they go through this horrible loss especially at this time of the year," Dix said in a written statement "It took a great deal of courage to do what Glosson’s father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him there until we arrived. He did the right thing and made sure his son was held accountable for his actions. It’s also a tragedy for that family as well and they are also in our thoughts and prayers."

