Man in back of cruiser fired upon by police died from self-inflicted wound, autopsy states

The autopsy report of a man found shot to death in the back of a patrol car at a gas station along Candler Road in September indicates his fatal wound was self-inflicted.

DeKalb County police can be seen firing at the back of the patrol car at the DeKalb County gas station parking lot. It happened Sept. 25 at the Shell gas station on the 2700 block of Candler Road. According to DeKalb County police, the officers got a call of a suspicious man, later identified as 33-year-old Christian Smith, walking along Interstate 20. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said officers took Smith to the gas station then later learned he had an active warrant for his arrest.

The report states officers opened fire after hearing a gunshot. Investigators believe that gunshot originated inside the vehicle.

Officials said Smith pulled out a gun and that’s what prompted officers to fire their weapons. Initially, it was thought the officers' gunfire killed Smith, but according to the autopsy report, he only sustained two gunshot wounds, one of which was self-inflicted.

"The fatal gunshot wound was inflicted by Mr. Smith himself," the report summarizes.

The other wound was a graze to the hand that the report said was not fatal.

Investigators go on to report a gun was later located by Smith’s body.

The GBI was asked to investigate the case.

