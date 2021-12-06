Expand / Collapse search

Man in back of cruiser fired upon by police died from self-inflicted wound, autopsy states

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Autopsy report states man died from self-inflicted gunshot

New video, 911 calls, and the autopsy report in an officer-involved shooting in DeKalb County back in September have been released. It happened at a gas station along Chandler Road. An autopsy report states a man being held in the back of a police cruiser took out a concealed gun and opened fire on himself. The incident prompted officers at the scene to open fire, but the man was only struck in the hand, the report states.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The autopsy report of a man found shot to death in the back of a patrol car at a gas station along Candler Road in September indicates his fatal wound was self-inflicted.

DeKalb County police can be seen firing at the back of the patrol car at the DeKalb County gas station parking lot. It happened Sept. 25 at the Shell gas station on the 2700 block of Candler Road. According to DeKalb County police, the officers got a call of a suspicious man, later identified as 33-year-old Christian Smith, walking along Interstate 20.  The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said officers took Smith to the gas station then later learned he had an active warrant for his arrest.

The report states officers opened fire after hearing a gunshot. Investigators believe that gunshot originated inside the vehicle. 

'COPS WERE FIRING LIKE CRAZY': VIDEO SHOWS OFFICERS OPEN FIRE IN DEADLY GAS STATION SHOOTING

Gas station owner shares video of deadly shooting involving officers

An exclusively obtained video is shining new light on what happened in a DeKalb county gas station parking lot this weekend. The GBI is investigating Saturday’s officer-involved shooting along Candler Road. Both the GBI and DeKalb County police agree it started with a man walking on the interstate but two reports contain two different accounts of the moments leading up to the shooting.

Officials said Smith pulled out a gun and that’s what prompted officers to fire their weapons. Initially, it was thought the officers' gunfire killed Smith, but according to the autopsy report, he only sustained two gunshot wounds, one of which was self-inflicted.

"The fatal gunshot wound was inflicted by Mr. Smith himself," the report summarizes.

DEKALB PD: OFFICERS SHOOT, KILL MAN AT GAS STATION, GBI INVESTIGATES

The other wound was a graze to the hand that the report said was not fatal.

Investigators go on to report a gun was later located by Smith’s body.

The GBI was asked to investigate the case.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____


 