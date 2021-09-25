DeKalb PD: Officers shoot, kill man who 'produced a firearm' as officer gave him a ride

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers fatally shot a man who "produced a firearm" when an officer gave the man a ride to a gas station.

Officials said at approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, a DeKalb County police officer responded to calls about a suspicious man walking on Interstate 20.

Police said the officer approached the man and offered a ride to the nearest gas station.

Police said the suspect "produced a firearm" after they pulled into a gas station at 2701 Candler Road. Officers then discharged their firearm, officials said, fatally wounding the man.

No officers were injured, police said.

Police have not identified the man killed and said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an independent probe into the events leading up to the shooting.

