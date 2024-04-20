Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized in early morning Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 20, 2024 9:16pm EDT
SW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Shooting in Atlanta leaves one injured; investigation underway 

An early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta sent a 35-year-old man to the hospital. 

The call came at around 2 a.m. at a home along Creighton Road SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officials found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.  

Detectives are investigating the motive behind the shooting. 

The name of the man has not been released. 