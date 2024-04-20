Man hospitalized in early morning Atlanta shooting
An early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta sent a 35-year-old man to the hospital.
The call came at around 2 a.m. at a home along Creighton Road SW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officials found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.
Detectives are investigating the motive behind the shooting.
The name of the man has not been released.