Man found with about $264,000 in cocaine, 4 guns in search warrant

Law enforcement in Douglas County arrested a man with 12 kilograms of cocaine, worth about $264,000, and four guns, including an AR-15.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said investigators and its Scorpion Unit went with DEA agents to North Burnt Hickory Road to execute a search warrant.

They found drugs in the home and arrested Freddy Reyes-Martinez. He's charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking cocaine.

He's awaiting his court appearance where his bond will be set or denied.