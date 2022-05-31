Expand / Collapse search

Man found with about $264,000 in cocaine, 4 guns in search warrant

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglas County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Law enforcement agencies confiscated 12 kilograms of cocaine with an approximate street value of $264,000 dollars and four guns, which included one AR-15 style rifle. They arrested Freddy Reyes-Martinez.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement in Douglas County arrested a man with 12 kilograms of cocaine, worth about $264,000, and four guns, including an AR-15.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said investigators and its Scorpion Unit went with DEA agents to North Burnt Hickory Road to execute a search warrant. 

They found drugs in the home and arrested Freddy Reyes-Martinez. He's charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and trafficking cocaine.

He's awaiting his court appearance where his bond will be set or denied. 