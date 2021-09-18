Man found shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police investigate

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in southwest Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, officers were alerted to the 300 block of Altoona Pl SW in Atlanta around 4:30 p.m. Officers found a deceased male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators are working to learn more.

Authorities did not immediately release the victim's identity.

An investigation continues.

