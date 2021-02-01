Expand / Collapse search
'Somebody pretended to be God': Mother pleading for answers in son's unsolved murder

Crime and Public Safety
Victim’s mother wants son’s killer off streets

The mother of a murder victim says she hope new leads in the case can lead to an arrest.

ATLANTA - A mother is desperate for the public's help to get a killer off the streets.

Atlanta police found her son shot to death inside his home last summer.

Michael Heard's family believes he knew his killer. The 35-year-old's mother said every day that her son's murderer walks free sends her into a deeper depression.

"Somebody pretended to be God and took my son away from me," Marvaleen James said.

It has been nearly six months but James’s loss still feels like it just happened.

"It's not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him. There's not a day that goes by that my heart doesn't hurt for him," James explained.

Last August, police found Heard shot dead inside his Kings Glen apartment.

This is on MLK Drive near Ralph Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta.

James said the gunman shot the 35-year-old man in the head.

"The person who did this to my son just walking around free, and my son is in a box and this is what I have of him - a box," James said.

James said Heard had company over that fatal night and that person was briefly seen by her nephew, who was also living at the apartment.

"Michael had company. There was a young man there but he was sitting in the chair with his back turned. So the only description that he saw was it was a dark-skinned guy with short dreads. He left to go to work," James explained.

FOX 5 reached out to the police on Monday afternoon about this case and there aren’t any new leads.

"It puts me in a deeper state of depression," James said.

Now, she's pleading for the public to help find whoever is responsible.

"He was still in the prime of his life. He had a whole lot of life to live," she said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward from information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers.

