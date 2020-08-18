Police searching for information on deadly shooting at NW Atlanta apartment

Police are asking the public to help them solve the shooting death of a man inside his Atlanta apartment.

On Aug. 14 around 12:15 a.m., officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the Kings Glen Apartments on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, officers found a victim, identified as 35-year-old Michael Heard, dead from a gunshot wound inside his apartment.

Michael Heard was found shot inside his apartment.

Officials are asking anyone with information about possible suspects to please call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect in the crime.

