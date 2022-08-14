Man found dead in vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Columbus, police say

Columbus Police reported that a man was found dead in his car in the Walmart parking lot.

Officials identified Caleb Boiling as the victim who they say was murdered and found inside his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot at 3515 Victory Drive.

Investigators stated that developed leads led them to issue a warrant to suspect Dorian Reviere, charging him with murder.

"Phenix City Police issued a fugitive from justice warrant. The suspect was arrested by Phenix City Police on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, and on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, he was returned to Georgia in the custody of Columbus Police," authorities said.

At this time, officials have released a date for Reviere's preliminary hearing for Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

If you have any additional information on this case, you are asked to dial (706) 653-3188.