Man fatally shot Monday near downtown Atlanta

On Dec. 18 at around 5:20 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 5 officers were called to the 100 block of Peters Street SW near Haynes Street SW in downtown Atlanta in response to a report of a person shot.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered a man at the scene who had suffered a gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the man deceased on the scene.

The Homicide Unit investigators were dispatched to the location to initiate an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As of now, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to determine the details surrounding the unfortunate event.

No other information about the victim or possible suspect has been released.