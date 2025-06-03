Two injured in shooting near Forest Park graduation celebration; suspect at large

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting near a high school graduation celebration in Forest Park; the shooter remains at large. The incident occurred near Kiwanis Stadium and a soccer field, with ongoing investigations and surveillance footage potentially capturing the event. Authorities are looking into two suspects, urging anyone with information to contact the Forest Park Police Department.



Two people were injured in a shooting near a high school graduation celebration on Tuesday evening in Forest Park, prompting a large police response and an ongoing investigation into what authorities described as a chaotic scene.

Authorities say the shooter remains at large.

What we know:

Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss said officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 600 block of South Avenue after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

"Our first responders began to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived," Criss said during a press briefing. "The victims were transported to local area hospitals where they are being treated for their injuries."

One victim sustained a graze wound and the other was shot in the arm. Both are expected to survive, according to police.

The shooting occurred near Kiwanis Stadium, where a high school graduation ceremony—hosted by a non-local school—was taking place. "Unfortunately, that celebration turned tragic," Criss said.

The incident also happened near a soccer field, and police said there may have been a game or practice occurring nearby, though details remain unclear.

What they're saying:

"I saw a couple of kids walking by my truck and then I hear shooting. And, of course, I got down inside my truck. And as soon as I stopped hearing the shots, I jumped from my truck, run to make sure everyone was OK. Thank God all the kids were good and just a little scared," said witness Juan Parga.

What we don't know:

The police chief said the city’s surveillance system, known as the "eye in the sky," may have captured the incident. "We utilize it for investigative purposes only, and we do believe that the incident was captured on that camera," Criss said.

What's next:

Criss confirmed that investigators are currently looking at "two suspects" in connection with the shooting. No descriptions have been released. "We’re still reviewing the evidence," he said. "This is a very active investigation."

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Forest Park Police Department as the investigation continues.