Man fakes car trouble, robs motorist stopping to help along I-75 in Henry County

article

Police in Henry County are searching for a man who investigators said flagged down someone along the interstate, appearing to need help, and then robbed that person at gunpoint.

The Henry County Police Department posted a photo of the man to its Facebook page about an hour after the incident happened. Police said on Monday around 4 p.m. the man was spotted by a motorist along Interstate 75 at the southbound entrance ramp from Jonesboro Road.

Police said the suspect was standing next to a red minivan with its hood up, pretending to need assistance.

The man approached the motorist stopping to help and pulled out a handgun, police said, robbing the victim of his valuables. The suspect then fled the scene southbound on I-75.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or Detective Sergeant Roberts at 770-288-7343.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.