Man faces DUI, hit-and-run in deadly Marietta pedestrian crash

Marietta police said a 40-year-old woman died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver, who left the scene of the collision.

Police said 34-year-old Danilo Barrow was arrested after police found the red Dodge Challenger he was allegedly driving in the parking lot of a hotel on Northwest Parkway.

Police said 40-year-old Shakena Bates was walking along Franklin Gateway, just south of Delk Road, at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night when a car hit her and left the area without reporting the collision.

Investigators used evidence at the scene to learn the car's make and range of models.

In addition to DUI and hit-and-run, Barrow faces vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and driving without insurance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Nick St. Onge at 770-794-5352.

