Man exposes himself, commits lewd act at Stockbridge Walmart, police say

Henry County police are looking for a man who exposed himself and committed a lewd act at a store in Stockbridge. Walmart's security personnel tracked the unidentified man via surveillance cameras after a store associate reported seeing him commit a criminal act.

"They notified police. While police were en route he continued to do so," said Henry County Police Sergeant Anthony Militello.

Police say this man performed a lewd at a Henry County Walmart on Jan. 8, 2022. (Henry County Police Department)

Police said the man committed the crime in the store's automotive department on Hudson Bridge Road on the afternoon of January 8.

"We definitely want to identify the suspect," said Sgt. Militello. "He is in a Walmart where families are, children are present, and it's a concern."

The man left the store before police arrived, leaving the area in a silver Toyota Camry being driven by an unidentified Black female.

Police say this man performed a lewd act in the automotive section of a Henry County Walmart on Jan. 8, 2022. (Henry County Police Department)

Several shoppers who spoke with FOX 5 on Thursday said they were shocked someone had exposed themselves in the busy store.

Police said the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, 6-feet tall, has shoulder-length dreads and weighs about 170 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie with pinkish sweatpants and white high-top boot or sneaker type footwear.

Police in Henry County say this man is wanted for performing a lewd act at a Walmart on Jan. 8, 2022. (Henry County Police Department)

"This is definitely inappropriate behavior," said Militello. We need to apprehend him, prevent him from doing this again."

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Henry County Police Department.

