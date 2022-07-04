Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

article

Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.

According to officials, 48-year-old Frantz Joseph Scutt of Gainesville had been pulled out of the water by bystanders.

Medics rushed Scutt to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.

Scutt was the first reported death in the Lake over the holiday weekend.

LAW ENFORCEMENT WARN OF LAKE LANIER'S DANGERS AFTER MULTIPLE DROWNINGS

The Gainesville man was the fifth reported death in Lake Lanier since Memorial Day. Three of those drownings happened in just one week.

According to the Fayette County News, 19-year-old Jose Camarillo died on May 29 when he went under while swimming at Margaritaville on the lake and didn't resurface. His body was recovered by the Hall County Fire Department.

3 SIBLINGS DROWN IN SAME GEORGIA LAKE ON SAME DAY

The next death happened three weeks later, when 29-year-old Atlanta resident Kaiyan Ding fell off a boat near Holiday Marina.

Two other victims, whose identities have not been released, died on June 23 and 24.

Officials have not released how many waterway deaths have happened across Georgia over the weekend.

Officials say if you are on the water for any reason you should wear a life jacket.