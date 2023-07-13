Man dies 10 days after assault at gas station on MLK Drive, police need help

article

Atlanta police are looking for the people responsible for beating a man on June 27 at a gas station in the 3600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Fairburn Road.

Police say that the victim, David Dominguez Reyes, was assaulted repeatedly by "multiple" unknown males.

The injuries that Reyes received ultimately led to his death at Grady Memorial Hospital 10 days later.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.