Man critically wounded in drive-by shooting at DeKalb County barbershop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for a gunman who left a man fighting for his life outside a DeKalb County barbershop Tuesday.

Authorities say the act of violence happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a barbershop in a shopping center off of the 2400 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Police responding to the scene found a 31-year-old man shot in the chest.

According to investigators, the man was leaving the barbershop when someone drove by in a vehicle and opened fire.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. At the last report, he was in critical condition and the injury is described as being life-threatening."

So far there's no word on the identity of the gunman, but officers say they are following up on several promising leads. 

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department. 