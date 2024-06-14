Man convicted of murder for shooting at DeKalb County rooming house

article

A DeKalb County jury has found a 22-year-old man guilty in a deadly shooting outside a rooming house in 2022.

On Thursday, a jury found Sincere Rush guilty on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened on Nov. 28, 2022, at a rooming house on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road.

That night, officers arrived to investigate a call and found 51-year-old Marcus Brandford lying in the carport with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Bradford's girlfriend, who was a renter at the home, told officers they were sitting in a car at the carport eating pizza when Rush came outside and confronted them over the noise.

When Bradford got out of the car to tell Rush they weren't being loud, Rush reportedly shot him.

Rush claimed that he killed Bradford in self-defense after he "approached him aggressively," but investigators say surveillance video showed a different story.

Rush's sentencing hearing is set for July 10.