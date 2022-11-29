Police: Man shot to death during argument at DeKalb County home

article

One man is dead following a shooting at a DeKalb County home late Monday night.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home on the 3300 block of Clifton Church Road.

Officers arriving at the scene found the victim, described as a man in his 50s, who had been shot once.

Medics rushed him to a local hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the incident started when the victim and a suspect got into an argument at the home.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is being interviewed by detectives. Officials have not said if they will be charged in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.