Man convicted in police chase that ended in cousins death learns sentence

A 25-year-old from Alabama convicted of murder after leading law enforcement on a chase that resulted in a deadly shooting will learn how long he will spend behind bars.

Aaron Shelton, of Birmingham, Alabama, is due in court for sentencing in connection to the 2021 incident.

Last week, a Carroll County grand jury found Aaron Shelton guilty of multiple counts of felony murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges.

According to investigators, Aaron Shelton and his cousin, Pier Shelton, were pulled over on I-20 in Carroll County for driving more than 100 miles per hour. When a trooper approached the car, the pair took off down Highway 61.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Aaron Shelton in court fin Carroll County, Georgia or sentencing Thursday, July 13, 2023 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

During the chase, Pier Shelton fired an AK-47 at officers from the passenger side of the car while the two drove through Carroll County and Villa Rica, according to authorities.

Pier Shelton was killed during the incident, and Aaron Shelton was arrested and later indicted on 22 counts, including his actions leading to the death of his own cousin by police.

During the exchange, three officers were injured.

Carrollton police Sgt. Rob Holloway, Villa Rica officer Chase Gordy and Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto were taken to the hospital to recover afterward. All three survived.

Holloway, who was shot in the head, spoke with FOX 5 leading up to Aaron Shelton's sentencing.

"I forgive him. I pray for his salvation and Pier’s, from that day," Holloway said. "I forgive him, both of them."

Holloway retired from the Carrollton Police Department for medical reasons, stating that the shooting that almost took his life did eventually end his career. He now works with other first responders.