Man convicted for 2016 DeKalb County crash that killed his passenger

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced a jury's conviction of Dwayne Edward Weaver, 58, on Thursday for Homicide By Vehicle in the First Degree. The charges stem from a 2016 chain reaction crash that claimed the life of Weaver's passenger, Forrest Kelly, 61.

The incident occurred on Aug. 12, 2016, when Weaver was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 78. According to the investigation, Weaver was tailgating another driver, Kevin Graves, who was also heading eastbound. Attempting to overtake Graves by driving on the highway shoulder, Weaver collided with Graves' vehicle as they approached the Silver Hill Road bridge.

The collision caused Weaver to lose control of his truck, leading to a series of events. After hitting Graves, Weaver struck another car, bounced off the median wall, and crossed all lanes of traffic. Subsequently, his truck collided with the right guardrail.

Tragically, neither Weaver nor his passenger, Kelly, were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Both sustained injuries, with Kelly later succumbing to his injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Graves left the scene after the collision. In December 2022, he pleaded guilty to Failing to Report an Accident and was subsequently sentenced to a year of probation, a $500 fine, and a defensive driving course.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Stacey Hydrick, who presided over the trial, is set to schedule a sentencing hearing for Weaver later this month. The conviction underscores the legal consequences of reckless driving and the importance of adhering to traffic laws for the safety of all road users.



