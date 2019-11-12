Man charged with kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in September.
The victim told authorities it started as a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Billy McCants.
The victim said McCants used a steak knife to stab her in the back and choked her until she passed out.
She also claimed McCants dragged her into a car and drove outside city limits and continued to assault her before taking her back home.
McCants faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.