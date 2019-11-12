Man charged with kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend

LaGrange police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend in September.

The victim told authorities it started as a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Billy McCants.

The victim said McCants used a steak knife to stab her in the back and choked her until she passed out.

She also claimed McCants dragged her into a car and drove outside city limits and continued to assault her before taking her back home.

McCants faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges.