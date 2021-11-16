Bond denied for man charged in death of woman thrown from Lamborghini

A Fulton County judge has denied bond for the man charged in the death of a woman allegedly thrown from a Lamborghini in Buckhead.

Alfred Megbuluba, 31, turned himself in to police just over a week after the incident.

He faces charges that include felony murder.

Megbuluba had his first appearance in Fulton County just over a month ago. Tuesday morning, he was back in court for the second time in connection to the incident that killed 29-year-old Catherine Kahn.

Alfred Megbuluba

Kahn died on the night of Oct. 11 near the intersection of the Peachtree Road and Piedmont Road in Buckhead.

According to police, Kahn and Megbuluba were fighting when they got into the Lamborghini.

Witnesses on the 911 calls reported seeing Kahn being thrown from the roof of the vehicle.

Police say the arrested man was driving at the time of Kahn's death.

Kahn's family has hired an attorney to lead an independent investigation to look into what happened that led up to her death.

"We get brought in to investigate what happened and run parallel to the police department because we find our own information a lot of times. We find our own witnesses that they haven't found or information we can pass along to them," Attorney Chris Stewart said.

Megbuluba's attorney argues his client is not guilty, saying that evidence at the trial will show that Kahn either fell or jumped from the car.

Police investigate the scene where a woman died after being ejected from a Lamborghini near the intersection of Peachtree and Piedmont roads in Buckhead on Oct. 12, 2021. (FOX 5)

In addition to a felony murder charge, Megbuluba faces charges for theft and financial card fraud.

